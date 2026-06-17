US Federal Reserve kicks off first meeting with Warsh as chair

REFORM AGENDA

Warsh, who was picked by Trump, was sworn in last month and has an ambitious and wide-ranging reform agenda.



He has previously expressed support for lowering rates - in line with Trump's demands - but will likely face resistance from a divided committee.



At his swearing in he promised to usher in a "reform-oriented" era, with plans to change how much the Fed communicates and to reduce the size of its balance sheet.



"First of all, investors want to hear Warsh's tone," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.



In a note on Monday, UniCredit said the Fed would "probably drop its easing bias from the post-meeting statement," while other analysts have indicated it could drop forward guidance altogether.



Markets largely expect the Fed to take an extended pause on rates, with the first move - a rate hike - currently priced in for around December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.



"Rate cuts are not on the table in the near term," said UniCredit in its note.



"Equally, there appears to be a high bar to raise rates, given uncertainty regarding the outcome of the new round of negotiations that are set to start after the US and Iran reached an interim agreement."