Fed lowers rates but sees slower pace of further cuts, firmer inflation

WASHINGTON: The US central bank lowered interest rates by a quarter-percentage point on Wednesday (Dec 18), but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs hinge on further progress in bringing down stubbornly high inflation, remarks that showed policymakers are beginning to reckon with the prospects for sweeping economic change under an incoming Trump administration.

Powell's explicit - and repeated - references to the need for caution from here jolted Wall Street, sending stocks sharply lower and spurring a dialling back of market estimates of how far borrowing costs are likely to fall over the coming year.

"I think we're in a good place, but I think from here it's a new phase and we're going to be cautious about further cuts," Powell said at a press conference following the end of the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting.

The Fed and Powell had been widely expected to deliver a "hawkish" rate cut by estimating roughly half the policy easing in 2025 than the 100 basis points policymakers had projected three months ago. But by the time Powell had finished speaking, only one 25-basis-point cut for next year was reflected in market pricing.

As expected, the Fed lowered its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.25 per cent - 4.50 per cent range, a decision Powell described as a "closer call," noting that the slower pace of projected rate cuts next year reflected higher inflation readings in 2024.