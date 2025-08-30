US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge steady but pressures linger

WASHINGTON: The United States Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge held steady in July, but a measure of underlying prices ticked higher, government data showed on Friday (Aug 29), as President Donald Trump’s tariffs rippled through the economy.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.6 per cent in July from a year earlier, unchanged from June, the Commerce Department said. Excluding food and energy, the PCE index climbed 2.9 per cent, up from June’s 2.8 per cent.
Both figures remain above the Fed’s long-run two per cent target, though they do not indicate a sharp surge in costs.
TARIFF PRESSURES
Analysts say businesses are so far holding back from passing on the full impact of Trump’s wide-ranging import duties.
“Inflation continues to nudge higher, but it’s clear that companies were not passing along most of the tariff price increases this summer,” said Heather Long, chief economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union.
She noted that the 2.6 per cent figure was in line with expectations, but warned that “the middle class does not have much extra room in their budgets to absorb higher costs”.
CONSUMER SPENDING
Meanwhile, consumer spending rose 0.5 per cent from a month ago, while personal income increased 0.4 per cent.
“Real consumption rose in July at the briskest pace since March,” said Samuel Tombs, chief US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, though he added the trend was “considerably weaker than last year”.
Nationwide’s chief economist Kathy Bostjancic said the rise in inflation was already curbing household outlays, particularly on discretionary goods and services. “Consumers maintained a firm pace of spending, but tariffs are increasingly getting passed through to costs,” she said.
OUTLOOK FOR THE FED
The Fed has kept interest rates steady since its last cut in December as it weighs inflation risks against a cooling labour market.
CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed markets see an 87 per cent chance that policymakers will trim rates by 25 basis points at their next meeting in September.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the central bank remains open to lowering rates further, depending on incoming data.