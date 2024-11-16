US finalises up to US$6.6 billion funding for chip giant TSMC

WASHINGTON: The United States will award Taiwanese chip giant TSMC up to US$6.6 billion in direct funding to help build several plants on US soil, officials said Friday (Nov 15), finalizing the deal before a new administration enters the White House.

"Today's final agreement with TSMC - the world's leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors - will spur US$65 billion dollars of private investment to build three state-of-the-art facilities in Arizona," said President Joe Biden in a statement.

The Biden administration's announcement comes shortly before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has recently criticized the CHIPS Act, a major law passed during Biden's tenure aimed at strengthening the US semiconductor industry.

While the US government has unveiled over US$36 billion in grants through this act, including the award to TSMC, much of the funds remain in the due diligence phase and have not been disbursed.

But once a deal is finalized, funds can start flowing to companies that have hit certain milestones.