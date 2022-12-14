Logo
US finalising plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine: Officials
US finalising plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine: Officials

FILE PHOTO: Patriot missile defence system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

14 Dec 2022 02:55AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 02:55AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three US officials told Reuters on Tuesday (Dec 13).

Ukraine has asked its Western partners for air defences, including US-made Patriot systems, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment - including against its energy infrastructure.

Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

Two of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as Thursday but was awaiting formal approval from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defences, and it is likely Moscow will view the defensive support as an escalation.

Source: Reuters

