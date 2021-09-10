US doubling fines for travellers not wearing masks

WASHINGTON: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective Friday (Sep 10), and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as US$3,000.

The White House said President Joe Biden was directing the higher fines to "ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle COVID-19".

TSA said the new fines will "be US$500 to US$1,000 for first offenders and US$1,000 to US$3,000 for second offenders".

Biden told reporters at the White House: "TSA will double the fines on travellers that refuse to mask. If you break the rules be prepared to pay. And by the way, show some respect."

He criticised the anger shown by some passengers towards flight attendants and others for enforcing mask requirements.

"It's wrong. It's ugly," Biden said.