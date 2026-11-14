'I may lose my mind': Frustrated travellers stuck in US flight havoc

Confusion reigned at airports across the United States on Friday (Nov 13), as a rare grounding of all US flights stranded hundreds of thousands of frustrated travellers.

In New York's busy LaGuardia airport, Janice Llewellyn was on the verge of tears: the chaos could mean she will miss her daughter's wedding in Toronto.

The 61-year-old Llewellyn was desperate to find an alternative route, telling AFP: "I may lose my mind."

"My husband flew all the way from England to get to the wedding," she said. "Oh gosh! I wish they had another flight, I wish I could get another flight, like, now."

At the airport in Las Vegas, some fliers were told their journeys were delayed due to wind.

One airline staffer said the ground stop would last eight hours. Another said 24 hours.