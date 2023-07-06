US forces prevented Iran from seizing two tankers near Oman: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Wednesday (Jul 5) it had blocked two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman, including one case in which the Iranians fired on the tanker.

Tehran has stepped up actions against tankers in the region since the United States tightened sanctions on Iran's own oil exports and other sections of its economy.

The Iranians sought to seize the Marshall Islands-flagged TRF Moss and hours later the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager, in both cases fleeing after a US destroyer appeared on the scene, the US Central Command said in a statement.

It said that at 1am Wednesday local time, one Iranian naval vessel approached the TRF Moss in the Gulf of Oman.

"The Iranian vessel departed the scene when US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul arrived on station," the statement said.

Around three hours later, the US Navy received a distress call from the Richmond Voyager, which was positioned more than 32km off the coast of Muscat, it said.

Another Iranian naval vessel was close to the tanker and messaged it to stop.

Before the arrival of the USS McFaul, "Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons," Central Command said.

Several rounds hit the hull of the tanker but there were no casualties or significant damage, it said.

Central Command said that since 2021 Iran has "harassed, attacked or seized" nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant ships, "presenting a clear threat to regional maritime security and the global economy".

The tightened US sanctions, which aim to cut into Iran's export earnings, have led to the United States seizing Iranian-controlled tankers and shipments of crude to other countries.

But seizures come as the United States has sought to engage Tehran on some of the issues dividing them, the largest of which is restoring the 2015 agreement in which Iran accepted limitations on its nuclear programme.