World

US to give Ukraine US$500 million in additional military aid: Pentagon
US to give Ukraine US$500 million in additional military aid: Pentagon

Bradley Fighting Vehicles of the US army get offloaded from cargo vessel ARC Integrity, after their arrival at the harbour in Bremerhaven, Germany, on Feb 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

28 Jun 2023 03:12AM
WASHINGTON: The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to US$500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday (Jun 27), in a show of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia as Moscow deals with the aftermath of a mutiny by mercenary fighters.

The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armoured personnel carriers, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

The package "includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defences ... and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression," the Pentagon said.

The package is being funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. The material will come from US excess inventory.

The security assistance package is the 41st approved by the United States for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, for a total of more than US$40 billion.

Source: Reuters/ec

