US gives 14 million Americans first COVID-19 shot in August, up from July
US gives 14 million Americans first COVID-19 shot in August, up from July

Stanisha Land receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination shot at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb 13, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski)

01 Sep 2021 05:28AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 05:28AM)
WASHINGTON: Around 14 million US residents received their first dose of a COVID-19 shot in August, about 4 million more than in July, White House officials said on Tuesday (Aug 31), as the US government continues to urge Americans to get vaccinated amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

The average number of daily cases in the United States is around 130,000, up from lows of fewer than 12,000 in late June, according to federal data, as the highly contagious new Delta variant continues to spread.

The seven-day average of daily deaths is up to nearly 900, higher than in the previous week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, said on a press call.

Source: Reuters/ec

