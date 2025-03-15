US government shutdown in balance after top Democrat avoids fight

WASHINGTON: The US Senate appeared closer Friday (Mar 14) to avoiding an economically damaging government funding shutdown after the Democrats' top leader shied away from a major confrontation with President Donald Trump, prompting backlash from the left.

Democrats are smarting over Trump's radical spending cuts which have shredded entire sections of government and seen Congress largely bypassed in what critics say is an unconstitutional exercise of power by the White House.

Many in the party argue that refusing to back the Republican bill funding the US government for another six months would be a chance for Democrats to demonstrate opposition to the Trump project.

Republicans have a slim majority with 53 of the 100 senators, but need some Democratic support to reach the necessary 60 votes for getting their bill through. Ahead of the Friday midnight deadline, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer - who has long insisted that it is bad politics to shut down the government - said he would support the bill.