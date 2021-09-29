Clock ticking for US Congress as Friday government shutdown looms

WASHINGTON: The US Congress on Wednesday (Sep 29) had just two days left before the federal government begins shutting many of its operations unless Democrats manage to pass a Bill providing new funding for the fiscal year that begins on Friday.

Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate were expected to put a temporary funding Bill, possibly extending through Dec 3, up for a vote as soon as Wednesday in the hope that Republicans will support it.

Passing that would head off one crisis for President Joe Biden's Democrats - who campaigned on a platform of responsible government after Republican Donald Trump's turbulent four years in office.

But more risks are ahead as progressive House Democrats are vowing to vote against a US$1 trillion infrastructure Bill set to come to the floor on Thursday, due to intraparty fights over a much larger social spending bill.

Behind it all looms the threat of the federal government hitting its US$28.4 trillion debt ceiling around Oct 18, an event that could cause a historic default.

With such a daunting agenda hanging in the balance, Biden cancelled a Wednesday trip to Chicago so that he could lead negotiations with Congress, the White House said.

The House and Senate may vote on a separate Bill that temporarily lifts the debt limit, although that is the subject of a bitter partisan fight.