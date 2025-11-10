US flights could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary

WASHINGTON: Air travel in the United States could soon "slow to a trickle", authorities warned on Sunday (Nov 9) as thousands more flights were cancelled or delayed and passengers faced chaos triggered by the federal government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the number of flights being snarled or cut would multiply if the funding impasse between Democrats and Republicans continues while Americans gear up to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday later this month.

"It's only going to get worse," Duffy said on CNN's State of the Union, a Sunday news talk show. "The two weeks before Thanksgiving, you're going to see air travel be reduced to a trickle."

On Sunday afternoon, more than 1,800 flights within the United States and to and from the US had been cancelled and there were close to 5,700 delays, according to data from FlightAware, a flight tracking platform.

Airports that were particularly hard hit included the three New York City area airports, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Newark's Liberty International Airport – a major northeastern US hub – was among the worst-hit. Twenty per cent of flights due to leave were scrapped, and there were delays to 37 per cent of outbound flights, FlightAware showed.

At LaGuardia Airport in New York City, nearly half of all flights were delayed.

Duffy warned that many Americans planning to travel for the Nov 27 holiday "are not going to be able to get on an airplane, because there are not going to be that many flights that fly if this thing doesn't open back up".

The Thanksgiving weekend also kicks off the busy winter shopping season on which many retailers rely.