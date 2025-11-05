US government shutdown ties record for longest in history

But Trump has held firm on refusing to negotiate, telling CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday that he would "not be extorted".



The president has sought to apply his own pressure to force Democrats to cave by threatening mass layoffs of federal workers and using the shutdown to target progressive priorities.



Last week, his administration threatened to cut off a vital aid program that helps 42 million Americans pay for groceries for the first time in its more than 60-year history, before the move was blocked by two courts.



But Trump nevertheless insisted Tuesday - in apparent defiance of the court orders - that the food aid would be disbursed only after the government shutdown ends.



Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that benefits from the SNAP program "will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!"



Trump also revived his call for the elimination of the Senate filibuster - the 60-vote threshold for passing most legislation - so Republicans can pass government funding without the help of Democrats.