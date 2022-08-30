US government to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

Starting next week, Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the US government due to limited supply.

The COVIDTests.gov website, set up amid the Omicron variant surge, helped US households secure COVID-19 tests at no cost.

President Joe Biden in January pledged to procure 1 billion free tests for Americans, including 500 million available through the website.

However, ordering through the programme will be suspended on Sep 2.

According to a notification on the website, the decision was made as "Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests."