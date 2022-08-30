Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US government to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US government to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

US government to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

A nasal swab is tested in a COVID-19 self testing kit provided by the District of Columbia government, which provides city residents four free take home tests per day, in this illustration taken on Jan 11, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

30 Aug 2022 03:23AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 03:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Starting next week, Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the US government due to limited supply.

The COVIDTests.gov website, set up amid the Omicron variant surge, helped US households secure COVID-19 tests at no cost.

President Joe Biden in January pledged to procure 1 billion free tests for Americans, including 500 million available through the website.

However, ordering through the programme will be suspended on Sep 2.

According to a notification on the website, the decision was made as "Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.