World

US govt awards US$1.4 billion for development of new COVID-19 therapies, vaccines
World

US govt awards US$1.4 billion for development of new COVID-19 therapies, vaccines

US govt awards US$1.4 billion for development of new COVID-19 therapies, vaccines

FILE PHOTO: The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. September 17, 2020. Picture taken September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

23 Aug 2023 05:20AM
The US government said on Tuesday (Aug 22) it had awarded US$1.4 billion for the development of new therapies and vaccines against COVID-19, including a US$326 million contract with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a next-generation antibody therapy for prevention of infections.

The funding to Regeneron is a part of a US$5 billion initiative dubbed "Project NextGen" by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Regeneron had earlier developed a monoclonal antibody therapy against COVID, which was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2020, but its use was limited early last year after it was found to be unlikely to work against the Omicron variant.

The funding also includes US$1 billion for four mid-stage clinical trials of new COVID vaccines, and US$100 million to Global Health Investment Corp - a non-profit organisation that invests in new technologies that will accelerate responses to diseases.

Source: Reuters

