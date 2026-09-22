US to open two new military bases in Greenland: Sources
Washington on Monday also stressed the need for military and economic investment in the Arctic to safeguard the region.
COPENHAGEN: The US plans to reopen a former Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland and set up a military presence at an east coast base now used by the Danish dog sled patrol under an agreement to be signed by the US, Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday (Sep 22), according to three people familiar with the matter.
Those sites are Narsarsuaq, whose population has dwindled to a few dozen people since the US closed its Bluie West One military base in the 1950s, and Mestersvig, a military outpost currently used by the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, a Danish special forces unit, said two of the people.
Denmark, Greenland and the United States are expected to sign their new agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City at 2.30pm GMT (10.30pm, Singapore time) on Tuesday.
The text of the agreement has not been made public and the three people familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity, said its details are not finalised until it is signed.
The governments of Denmark and Greenland did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House also did not immediately respond.
Denmark says the agreement puts Arctic security under the watch of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the military defence alliance, rather than leaving it solely to the US and Denmark.
The deal follows months of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has long said he wants the US to control Greenland and had at times refused to rule out military or economic force to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Trump's threats, which peaked in January, triggered a diplomatic crisis within NATO and pushed Denmark and Greenland into negotiations with Washington aimed at defusing the pressure.
During the Cold War, the US maintained 17 military installations and more than 10,000 personnel in Greenland. Today only Pituffik Space Base remains, with some 150 US military personnel.
US STRESSES NEED FOR INVESTMENT IN ARCTIC
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday also stressed the need for investment in the Arctic while meeting with his counterparts from seven countries in the region.
"Allies agreed that Arctic security requires continued investment to safeguard this vital region and deter strategic competitors," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said in a readout of the meeting.
"Discussions focused on taking greater responsibility for Arctic security by developing sovereign military and economic capabilities, ensuring investment security, and funding resilient critical infrastructure that ensures reliable access and supports our shared leadership in the Arctic."
The meeting convened top diplomats from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement that would be signed on Tuesday recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, and the right of self-determination for Greenland's people.
Washington said the agreement paves the way to strengthen US military presence in Greenland while ensuring that China and Russia will not be able to establish bases or carry out sensitive investments there without consent.
Monday's discussions also touched on cooperation to develop a fleet of icebreakers between the US, Canada and Finland.
In October, the United States announced the purchase of 11 icebreakers from Finland for the US Coast Guard to add to its fleet of three aging ships.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said recently that Europe needs icebreakers to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, as global warming draws the interest of major powers to the region.
Vast natural resources are becoming increasingly accessible in the Arctic as ice melts and new maritime routes open up due to climate change.
China, Russia and the United States are reinforcing their presence in the strategic Arctic as a result.