US hails progress in Ukraine peace talks but security questions unresolved

GENEVA: The United States said it had made significant progress on crafting a plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks on Sunday (Nov 23) but no agreement was reached on how to guarantee Kyiv's security amid concerns about the threat posed by Russia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the talks in Geneva with a high-level Ukrainian delegation after Kyiv and its allies voiced alarm about a US-backed plan because of what they saw as major concessions to Russia, and pressed for changes.

Rubio said work remained to be done on questions including the role of NATO and security guarantees for Ukraine, but that his team had narrowed down unresolved issues in a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine championed by President Donald Trump.

"And we have achieved that today in a very substantial way," Rubio told reporters at the US mission in Geneva.

Earlier, Trump said Ukraine had not been grateful for American efforts over the war, prompting Ukrainian officials to stress their gratitude to the US president for his support.