US confirms direct talks with Hamas as Israel warns not done in Gaza

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Mar 5) confirmed unprecedented direct talks with Hamas on hostages, as Israel threatened to renew its military campaign in Gaza despite a fragile ceasefire.

The White House said that President Donald Trump's envoy on hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, held the talks, which focused on Americans among the remaining hostages in Gaza.

"Israel was consulted on this matter," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the President" believes is right, she said.

The United States had refused direct contact with the Palestinian militants since banning them as a terrorist organisation in 1997. But Leavitt said that the hostage envoy in his role "has the authority to talk to anyone".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed Israel was consulted and said in a statement that it "expressed its opinion" on direct talks.

The talks were first reported by Axios, which said Boehler met with Hamas in Qatar about the US hostages but also as part of a longer-term truce.

Five Americans are believed to remain among the hostages seized in the massive Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Four of them have been confirmed dead and the other, Edan Alexander, is believed to be alive.

Trump warned on Wednesday that Hamas leaders had a final chance to leave Gaza, ramping up pressure for the militants to release hostages.

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say," he wrote on Truth Social.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."

He also addressed those in Gaza, saying they would face death if they held hostages.

"Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!" he wrote, adding there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages were not released.