US has no current plans to deploy military to Haiti: US national security adviser

World

US has no current plans to deploy military to Haiti -US national security advisor
World

Injured people are treated at a hospital after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug 17, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

18 Aug 2021 04:07AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 04:26AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States has no current plans to deploy US military personnel to Haiti after an earthquake that killed at least 1,400 people, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sullivan told reporters it was too early to gauge the impact of the earthquake on Haiti's political process, and US officials were in the process of assessing that.

He said the main focus now was getting a team from the US Agency for International Development "out and active" to address the disaster, and that US Coast Guard elements and US Southern Command were providing logistical support for the emergency response.

Source: Reuters/ec

