US health officials say COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations 'comparatively' low despite Omicron surge

WASHINGTON: COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations are "comparatively" low as the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday (Dec 29) as cases in the United States reached a record high.

"In a few short weeks Omicron has rapidly increased across the country, and we expect will continue to circulate in the coming weeks. While cases have substantially increased from last week, hospitalisations and deaths remain comparatively low right now," she said, referring to overall cases.

The current seven-day daily average of cases is up 60 per cent over the previous week to about 240,400 per day, she said. The average daily hospitalisation rate for the same period is up 14 per cent to about 9,000 per day and deaths are down about 7 per cent at 1,100 per day, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.

The average number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high on Wednesday.

Early US data suggests Omicron will have a lower hospitalisation-to-case ratio than the Delta variant, top US infectious disease Anthony Fauci said at the briefing, but COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be critical in tackling it.

"All indications point to a lesser severity of Omicron versus Delta," he said. "Boosters are critical in getting our approach to Omicron to be optimal."

Both Fauci and Walensky cautioned that data on deaths and hospitalisations tend to lag case data by two weeks.

Fauci said it was possible a second booster shot might be needed, but that it was not possible to know without first determining the durability of the protection offered by an initial booster, for which there is currently no data.

"Before we start talking about a fourth shot, it will be very important for us to determine the durability of protection, particularly against severe disease for the third shot booster of an mRNA and the second shot of a J&J," he said.

"Right now we don't have that information. It is conceivable that in the future we might need an additional shot but right now we are hoping that we will get a greater degree of durability of protection from that booster shot."