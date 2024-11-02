US hiring slowest since Biden took office, on strikes, hurricanes

WASHINGTON: US job growth slowed drastically in October, hit temporarily by hurricanes and labour strikes, in a final major economic snapshot at the end of a razor-edge presidential election campaign where cost-of-living worries dominated voter concerns.

The world's biggest economy added just 12,000 jobs last month, far below expectations and down from a revised 223,000 in September, said the Department of Labor. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 per cent.

The hiring and unemployment data will be scrutinized by teams of both presidential candidates - Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump - but employment numbers would have been higher if not for devastating hurricanes and worker strikes.

Unusually weak hiring numbers threaten to affect how Americans view the jobs market, some analysts warned.