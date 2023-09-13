As US hits record of costly climate disasters, Red Cross plans US$1 billion effort

WASHINGTON: As the US hits a new record of billion dollar weather disasters this year, the Red Cross disaster relief agency is launching a US$1 billion response effort as these events are expected to increase due to climate change.

Already this year has seen a record 23 disasters that have each done more than US$1 billion in damages, according to the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. That is already more than 2020's count of 22 billion-dollar disasters, with four months left to go.

"We don't have a break anymore," said Trevor Riggen, head of humanitarian services at the American Red Cross. Riggen said the country is now on pace for a billion dollar disaster nearly every week. "It is constant".

Damages reported from this year's 23 disasters so far have cost US$57.9 billion not including the costs from last month's Hurricane Idalia. Currently, 2023 is on pace to be the seventh most expensive year since 1980, according to a Reuters analysis of NOAA figures.

But that figure is certain to rise, with the costliest disasters tending to hit during the North Atlantic hurricane season ending Nov 30. Meanwhile, the agency could soon be adding two more events - last month’s Hurricane Hilary in California and the ongoing Midwestern drought - but has yet to finish tallying those damages.

That frequency is challenging the way the Red Cross operates, Riggen told Reuters. As of this week, the Red Cross has 2,000 volunteers deployed after the deadly fires in Hawaii and storm devastation in Florida and other southern US states.

While the Red Cross has treated past disasters on a case-by-case basis, it now will be coordinating operations year-round along with local and regional organisations, he said. The increased funding will also allow the agency to add 69 new staff members, including a new leadership team to coordinate efforts across the country.

The Red Cross received funding from philanthropies such as the Lilly Endowment for the new US$1 billion climate strategy and continues to raise money from large donors as well as individual donations.

Less than two weeks earlier, the White House said it would be asking lawmakers to boost disaster relief funding to US$16 billion from US$12 billion.

As both global emissions and temperatures continue to climb, experts are bracing for increasing catastrophe. Higher temperatures are drying out both farmlands and forests, which can lead to bigger wildfires in the US West. Increasingly erratic rainfall patterns and storms, meanwhile, are causing flooding events in the US East.

"A lot of these trends are going in the wrong direction for us," NOAA climatologist Adam Smith said.