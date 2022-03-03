US hits Russian oil refining sector, slaps export curbs on Belarus

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Mar 2) took aim at Russia's oil refining sector with new export curbs and targeted Belarus with sweeping new export restrictions, as the Biden Administration amps up its crackdown on Moscow and Minsk over the invasion of Ukraine.

The new round of sanctions, announced by the White House, ban the export of specific refining technologies, making it harder for Russia to modernise its oil refineries.

The White House also applied a sweeping set of export restrictions levied against Russia last month to Belarus, arguing the controls would help prevent the diversion of items, including technology and software, in the defence, aerospace, and maritime sectors to Russia through Belarus.

"The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin's invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defence sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from US airspace," the White House said.

The European Union also approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, effectively banning about 70 per cent of all imports from that country, the EU said on Wednesday.

The United States has steadily increased sanctions on Moscow after Putin began the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24. Belarus has allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a staging ground for the assault.