US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack
A man waves the national flag during celebrations for the UAE 50th National Day, at the EXPO 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 2, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili)

18 Jan 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 12:41PM)
WASHINGTON: The United States condemned Monday's (Jan 17) drone strike on Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's Houthis, and vowed to hold the rebels accountable for the "terrorist attack" that left three people dead.

"The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House statement.

"Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory."

The United Arab Emirates - of which Abu Dhabi is the capital - is part of a Riyadh-led military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia with cross-border strikes.

The State Department echoed the condemnation, according to a statement from spokesman Ned Price.

"We express our condolences to the families of these victims and to the people of the UAE," he said.

"We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the security of the UAE and stand united with our Emirati partner."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke later on Monday with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Price said in a second statement.

"Secretary Blinken condemned the terrorist attacks today, which killed and wounded innocent civilians," Price said.

"The Secretary expressed his solidarity with the Emirati people and voiced his condolences for the loss of life."

The conflict in Yemen, which has left 377,000 people dead, has intensified in recent weeks. Millions of people have fled their homes, with many on the brink of famine, in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Source: AFP/fh

