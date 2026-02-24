Department of Homeland Security suspends Global Entry as the partial government shutdown drags on

DALLAS: The Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday (Feb 22) that the Global Entry programme would be shut down as long as the partial government shutdown remains in effect.

The announcement comes after the department said on Saturday night that it planned to shut down both Global Entry and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)'s PreCheck programme as well, but DHS cancelled the PreCheck closure.

“As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case-by-case basis and adjust operations accordingly,” the agency said.

The turmoil at security and customs lanes is tied to a partial government shutdown that began on Feb 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign.

The security disruptions come at a time when a major winter storm will hit the East Coast from Sunday into Monday. Nine out of 10 flights going out of John F Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Boston Logan Airport have been cancelled for Monday.

Global Entry is a US Customs and Border Protection programme that allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to use expedited kiosks when entering the US from abroad.

There's no specific government data that shows how much time passengers save at airports or other ports of entry from Global Entry but travel industry experts estimate that Global Entry cuts the amount of time passengers spend getting through customs from an average of 30 to 90 minutes for regular customs lines to 5 to 10 minutes in Global Entry lines.

Those who have Global Entry also receive TSA PreCheck. The Department of Homeland Security said in 2024 that more than 20 million Americans had TSA PreCheck, and millions of those Americans have overlapping Global Entry memberships.