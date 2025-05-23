US House approves Trump tax cuts Bill

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US House of Representatives voted on Thursday (May 22) to approve President Donald Trump's sprawling tax relief and spending cuts Bill that critics warn would decimate health care while ballooning the debt.

The "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act", which now moves to the Senate, would usher into law Trump's vision for a new "Golden Age", led by efforts to shrink social safety net programs to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts.

"Legislation of this magnitude is truly nation shaping and life changing," said House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of the largely party-line vote, which capped a marathon debate that went through the night.

"It's the kind of transformational change that future generations will study one day. They'll look back at this day as a turning point in American history."

The mammoth package passed along party lines – 215 votes to 214 – after Republican leadership quelled a rebellion on the party's right flank that threatened its passage.

It is the centrepiece of Trump's domestic policy agenda that could define his second term in the White House, and he took to social media to celebrate "arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed",

But the package had faced scepticism from Republican fiscal hawks who say the country is careening toward bankruptcy, with independent analysts warning it would increase the deficit by as much as US$4 trillion over a decade.

The White House has made ambitious projections, well outside the mainstream consensus, that the package will spur growth of up to 5.2 per cent, ensuring it adds nothing to the US$36 trillion national debt.

But investors were unconvinced as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note surged to its highest level since February on Wednesday, amid worries over the budget-busting Bill's bottom line.