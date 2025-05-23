US House approves Trump tax cuts Bill

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US House of Representatives voted on Thursday (May 22) to approve President Donald Trump's sprawling tax relief and spending cuts Bill that critics warn would decimate health care while ballooning the debt.
The "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act", which now moves to the Senate, would usher into law Trump's vision for a new "Golden Age", led by efforts to shrink social safety net programs to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts.
"Legislation of this magnitude is truly nation shaping and life changing," said House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of the largely party-line vote, which capped a marathon debate that went through the night.
"It's the kind of transformational change that future generations will study one day. They'll look back at this day as a turning point in American history."
The mammoth package passed along party lines – 215 votes to 214 – after Republican leadership quelled a rebellion on the party's right flank that threatened its passage.
It is the centrepiece of Trump's domestic policy agenda that could define his second term in the White House, and he took to social media to celebrate "arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed",
But the package had faced scepticism from Republican fiscal hawks who say the country is careening toward bankruptcy, with independent analysts warning it would increase the deficit by as much as US$4 trillion over a decade.
The White House has made ambitious projections, well outside the mainstream consensus, that the package will spur growth of up to 5.2 per cent, ensuring it adds nothing to the US$36 trillion national debt.
But investors were unconvinced as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note surged to its highest level since February on Wednesday, amid worries over the budget-busting Bill's bottom line.
"DEVASTATING"
Democrats called the Bill "devastating" for the middle class, pointing to CBO estimates that its cuts to public health insurance for low-income Americans would deprive around eight million people of coverage.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the Bill "the largest cut to health care in American history ... in order to enact the largest tax breaks for billionaires in American history".
Trump has seen his polling numbers plummet since his White House return, but success in uniting the normally polarised House Republicans underlined his continued sway over the party.
The president had pressured lawmakers to back his signature legislation in a rare Capitol Hill visit on Tuesday after it hit a series of roadblocks pitting conservative fiscal hawks against moderate Republicans.
The hawks were unhappy that cuts shaving US$700 billion from the Medicaid health insurance program did not go deeper – a red line for moderates and possibly for Trump, who told the party in coarse terms not to touch the social safety net.
To appease his right flank, Johnson moved up the enforcement of work requirements for Medicaid recipients by two years to the end of 2026, and agreed to phase out clean energy tax credits earlier.
Meanwhile, a group of moderate northeastern Republicans pushing for huge increases in the state and local tax write-off secured a compromise of a four-fold hike, from US$10,000 to US$40,000.
But the Bill is likely to undergo at least a month of significant rewrites in the Senate, which plans to get the package to Trump's desk by Jul 4.
Trump's iron grip in the House does not always extend to the upper chamber, where members only face re-election every six years and are less susceptible to the president's cajoling.
"In the House, President Trump can threaten a primary," Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson told Punchbowl News as he railed against cuts he considers too shallow.
"Those guys want to keep their seats, I understand the pressure. He can't pressure me that way."
Fellow Senate conservative Rand Paul told the publication: "Once the Republicans vote for this, Republicans are going to own the deficit."