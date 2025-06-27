US House committee subpoenas Harvard over tuition costs

The US House Judiciary Committee sent a subpoena to Harvard University on Thursday (Jun 26) seeking documents and communications for its probe into tuition costs and financial aid for Ivy League students.

A letter to Harvard President Alan Garber, signed by committee chairman Jim Jordan and US Representative Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans, described Harvard's response to previous requests for documents as inadequate and said the committee needs the documents "to fulfil its oversight and legislative responsibilities".

A spokesperson for Harvard said in a statement: "We are disappointed that the Committee has chosen to issue a subpoena and believe it is unwarranted, unfair and unnecessary."

It added: "There is no basis for an allegation of collusion in Harvard’s setting of tuition and financial aid."

The investigation into tuition is part of a larger fight between Harvard and the White House and Congress, including over cuts to federal funding and efforts to block foreign students from attending the university.

President Donald Trump has said he is trying to force change at Harvard - and other top-level universities across the US - because in his view they have been captured by leftist "woke" thought and become bastions of antisemitism.