US House panel releases video of Clinton Epstein depositions

WASHINGTON: A United States congressional committee investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released videos on Monday (Mar 2) of the depositions of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The former US president and former US secretary of state appeared before the House Oversight Committee last week to testify about their relations with Epstein.

Hillary Clinton told the panel that she did not know Epstein, and Bill Clinton said he broke ties with him before the financier's sex crimes came to light in 2008.

In statements to the committee, Bill Clinton said he had done "nothing wrong" and Hillary Clinton called for the panel to depose President Donald Trump, once a close friend of Epstein.

The lawmakers should ask Trump "directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files", she said.