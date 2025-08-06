US House panel subpoenas Clintons in Epstein probe

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers on Tuesday (Aug 5) subpoenaed former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton as part of an escalating congressional probe into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities and alleged government missteps.

The subpoenas, issued by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, are part of a broader investigation into how the Justice Department handled Epstein’s case before and after his 2019 death in a New York jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide, though many supporters of President Donald Trump allege a cover-up.

MULTIPLE SUBPOENAS ISSUED

In addition to the Clintons, the panel also subpoenaed former FBI Director James Comey, ex-special counsel Robert Mueller, and several former attorneys general, including Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales. Their depositions are scheduled between mid-August and mid-October.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer accused Clinton of having a relationship with Epstein, citing flight records and a widely circulated photo showing him receiving a massage from one of Epstein’s alleged victims.

“By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003,” Comer wrote to the former president.

The committee also subpoenaed the Justice Department for records related to Epstein, including communications with President Joe Biden’s administration.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNDER PRESSURE

The renewed interest in the Epstein case follows pressure from Trump supporters and lawmakers to release previously sealed documents. After returning to office in January, Trump promised to make the case files public.

However, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on July 7 that there was nothing further to release. The decision drew backlash from Republicans and prompted additional scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal report alleged Trump had written a lewd birthday note to Epstein in 2003. Trump denies the claim and is suing the publication.

The Journal also reported that Bondi had privately informed Trump in May that his name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files, though there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

The White House has not responded to the latest subpoenas. It has previously attempted to redirect public attention by accusing former president Barack Obama of orchestrating a “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump, a claim that has not been substantiated.