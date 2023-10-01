US House passes bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Saturday (Sep 30) with overwhelming Democratic support after Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed down from an earlier demand by party hardliners for a partisan bill.

Time remained short to avoid the federal government's fourth partial shutdown in a decade, which will begin at 12.01am ET (12.01pm Singapore time) on Sunday unless the Democratic-majority Senate passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs it into law in time.

McCarthy abandoned party hardliners' earlier insistence that any bill pass the chamber with only Republican votes, a change that could cause one of his far-right members to try to oust him from his leadership role.

The House voted 335-91 to fund the government for another 45 days, with more Democrats than Republicans supporting it. The measure would extend government funding by 45 days if it passes the Democratic-majority Senate and is signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden.

The move marked a profound shift from earlier in the week, when a shutdown looked all but inevitable.