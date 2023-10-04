What are the next steps as US House searches for new speaker?

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives for the first time in its history has booted its speaker out of the job, as infighting in the narrow and bitterly divided Republican majority toppled Kevin McCarthy from the position.

Here is a look at what comes next:

IS THERE AN ACTING SPEAKER?

Immediately following Tuesday's (Oct 3) 216-210 ouster vote, Republican Representative Patrick McHenry, a McCarthy ally, was appointed acting speaker for a very limited time - up to three legislative days in this case.

The acting speaker's duties are vague, according to a guide to the chamber's rules and procedures: That person "may exercise such authorities of the office of the speaker as may be necessary and appropriate pending the election of a speaker or speaker pro tempore".

While the speaker sets the overall legislative agenda in the House, it is the House majority leader who schedules specific bills to be debated and voted upon in the chamber.

Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong told reporters that McHenry's main task will be to "get us a new speaker". Anything further, he said, would spark a move to oust McHenry.

A FREEZE ON LEGISLATING?

Until a House speaker is installed, it is unlikely that further action will be taken on bills to fund the government, with lawmakers facing a Nov 17 deadline to provide more money or face a partial government shutdown.