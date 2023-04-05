For US House Speaker McCarthy and Taiwan's President Tsai, visit marks historic first

WASHINGTON: The moment will be historic - a US House speaker meeting with the president of Taiwan for a rare visit on American soil, a high-profile encounter designed to boost support for the island government but already drawing blowback from an enraged China.

For Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the meeting Wednesday (Apr 5) with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California is the most sensitive stop on her transit through the US and Central America, a whirlwind diplomatic mission that is delicate, secretive and politically fraught.

But for the newly elected House speaker it is the start of his foray into foreign affairs. The Republican leader has focused more on domestic politics at home than international concerns abroad. Outspoken, even bellicose, against China, McCarthy sends a potentially provocative nod of support to Taiwan with the meeting.

“It’s a very good debut,” said Newt Gingrich, the Republican former speaker who led a delegation to Taiwan decades ago and advises McCarthy.

“I think it’s a useful thing to communicate ... that they have real allies,” Gingrich said. The Taiwanese, he said, will “see it as a morale boost”.

The private meeting between Tsai and McCarthy comes against the very public backdrop of heightened US focus on China over its actions at home and abroad, particularly China's potential aggression in enforcing its claims over the island of Taiwan.

The Biden administration is watching China’s interactions with Russia vis-a-vis the war in Ukraine, while Congress is probing China over a host of issues, from the Chinese spy balloon that floated over North America earlier this year to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to Chinese social media giant TikTok’s data privacy practices.