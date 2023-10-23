Who's in the race to become US House speaker?

WASHINGTON: Nine Republicans will seek the top job in the US House of Representatives on Monday (Oct 23) when their party members meet to nominate a new candidate for speaker and try to end three weeks of chaos.

Combative conservative Jim Jordan was the last lawmaker nominated for the job but he was unable to get enough fellow Republicans to back him in a full House vote. He is no longer a candidate.

Here are the Republican lawmakers now running to be speaker of the House, which has been without a leader since Oct 3:

JACK BERGMAN

Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general who has been in Congress since 2017, said on Friday his "hat is in the ring". He is from Michigan.

BYRON DONALDS

Donalds, a Black Republican from Florida and member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, announced his candidacy in a statement late on Friday. Last month, a source close to Donalds told Fox News that he was considering whether to run for Florida governor in 2026.

TOM EMMER

Emmer, the House's No 3 Republican and chief vote counter, has won the endorsement of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by hardline party members on Oct 3. A former ice hockey coach from Minnesota, Emmer said in a social media post on Saturday that he was running "to bring our conference together and get back to work".

KEVIN HERN

Hern, from Oklahoma and chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus in Congress, kicked off his run for speaker minutes after Jordan said he had dropped out of the race.

MIKE JOHNSON

Johnson, a socially and fiscally conservative constitutional law attorney from Louisiana, has been a member since 2017. He said in a letter to colleagues on Saturday that he was running as a consensus candidate and billed himself as a "team player and a bridge-builder".