US House passes US$1 trillion defence Bill despite Iran, Israel concerns

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives narrowly passed its version of a massive defence policy Bill on Wednesday (Jul 22), despite Democrats' concerns about its huge price tag, the Iran war and a provision that would boost Pentagon ties to Israel.

The fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which authorises an unprecedented US$1.15 trillion in spending for the military, passed the House by 216 to 212.

The vote was largely along party lines, as all but seven Republicans voted in favour of the measure and all but six Democrats voted against.

Democrats objected to the huge amount of money being authorised for the Pentagon, at a time when President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are slashing spending on social programs.

They also object to the ongoing and deeply unpopular war with Iran, which the Pentagon said has cost US$37.5 billion so far.

Republicans said the trillion-dollar spending is essential to support the military as it wages war in Iran, fund defense systems development and equipment purchases and provide benefits for the troops like raises of up to 7 per cent and construction for barracks and family housing.

Another measure that worried Democrats was a provision that would substantially expand military technology cooperation between the United States and Israel, despite calls from many Americans - particularly on the left - to roll back US support for Israel over concern about the heavy toll on Palestinian civilians of its attacks in Gaza.