US House to vote on US$40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday: Pelosi
US House to vote on US$40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday: Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at an unveiling of a photo exhibit on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol Hill in Washington, on Apr 28, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

11 May 2022 05:40AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 05:40AM)
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives will vote on a US$40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night (May 10), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The legislation is expected to pass the House and then the Senate within the coming days and go to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law, easing fears of an interruption in the supply of military assistance to Kyiv.

Biden asked Congress 10 days ago to approve an additional US$33 billion in aid for Ukraine, but lawmakers decided to increase that total to US$39.8 billion, adding additional military and humanitarian aid to Biden's request.

"This package, which builds on the robust support already secured by Congress, will be pivotal in helping Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world," Pelosi said in a letter to House members urging quick passage.

Both Biden's fellow Democrats, who narrowly control both the House and Senate, and Republicans, said they backed the Ukraine aid.

Source: Reuters/ec

