US House votes to rescind Trump tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON: US House lawmakers voted on Wednesday (Feb 12) to reject Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, sweeping aside the president's last-gasp threat of election consequences for Republicans to deliver a rare rebuke on his signature economic policy.

The measure brought by Democrats was approved 219-211, with six Republicans joining the effort.

It remains largely a symbolic move.

The House can consider measures to end the national emergencies Trump declared last year to impose sweeping tariffs on imports from various countries.

But any action aimed at undoing Trump's tariffs on Canada and other trading partners will still need US Senate passage and the president's signature.

Even if it clears the Senate, it would face a certain veto by Trump, and Congress would unlikely muster the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

Trump sought to inject himself into the action at the last minute, issuing a direct political threat to lawmakers from his own Republican Party as the vote was taking place on the House floor.

"Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege," he added.

Wednesday's rebuke comes after the expiration of a measure barring any vote on the issue of tariffs in the chamber - a move that has stifled opposition to Trump's trade policy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally in Congress, sought to renew this prohibition on Tuesday but was unsuccessful, as three House Republicans voted alongside Democrats to block the move.