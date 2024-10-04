Southeast US reels as Hurricane Helene death toll passes 210

ASHEVILLE: More than 210 people are now confirmed dead after Hurricane Helene carved a path of destruction through several United States states, officials said on Thursday (Oct 3), making it the second deadliest storm to hit the US mainland in more than half a century.

US President Joe Biden made his second straight day of visits to the country's southeast to grieve with residents of a region traumatised by a disaster that has upended life for millions.

The storm flooded towns and cities, made countless roads impassable, knocked out power and water service, and left communities shell-shocked as they grapple with the start of a years-long recovery effort.

A compilation of official figures by AFP confirms 212 fatalities across North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

More than half of the deaths were in flood-ravaged North Carolina, which is experiencing an unprecedented disaster described by some as post-apocalyptic.

"I see you, I hear you, I grieve with you - and I promise you, we have your back," Biden said during a stop at a damaged pecan farm in Ray City, Georgia.

Helene is the deadliest hurricane to hit the US mainland since 2005's Katrina, which killed 1,392 people.