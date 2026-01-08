US immigration agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis, mayor disputes government claim of self-defence

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said in a post on X that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer began firing after a "violent rioter" attempted to run over ICE officers in an "act of domestic terrorism".

The agent, the statement asserted, saved multiple lives.

"The alleged perpetrator was hit ‍and is deceased," she wrote. "The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to ⁠make ‍full recoveries."

Videos of the shooting posted on social media and verified by Reuters raised doubts about the government's account.

One widely shared video shows a maroon Honda SUV partially blocking a road. As the clip begins, the driver inches forward before stopping to let another car drive past.

The driver, with the window down, then appears to gesture to an approaching pickup truck to go ahead as well.

Instead, the truck stops, and two officers ⁠exit and approach the vehicle on foot. As one of the agents orders the driver out of the SUV and grabs the door handle, the vehicle reverses briefly, and a third agent comes around to the front of the car from the passenger side.

The driver then goes ‍forward, turning the wheels to the right in what appears to be an effort to head up the street away from the officers. The agent in front of the car pulls his weapon, steps back and fires, with the left front bumper coming close to his legs.

He fires three shots, with at least one shot after the car's front bumper has already passed him. It was not clear from the video whether the car made contact with the officer, who stayed on his feet throughout the encounter.

After the shots are fired, the car accelerates up the street and crashes into parked cars and a utility pole.