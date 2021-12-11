US imposes sweeping human rights sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Dec 10) imposed human rights-related sanctions tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh and added Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group to an economic blacklist.

Canada and the United Kingdom also joined the United States in imposing sanctions related to human rights abuse in Myanmar.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies", accusing it of having developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target’s ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.

As a result it will fall under an investment ban for US investors.

The US Treasury also named Shohrat Zakir, the chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China from at least 2018 to 2021, and Erken Tuniyaz, current acting chairman of the region to its sanctions list.

UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China's far-west region of Xinjiang.