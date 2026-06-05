US imposes sanctions on Cuban president, Castro family members

HAVANA: The United States announced new sanctions Thursday (Jun 4) on Cuba's president and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family, in Washington's latest ramping up of pressure on its neighbour.

Among those targeted were the son and a grandson of former president Raul Castro, who no longer holds an official position but remains a key power-broker on the island.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his wife and stepson were also hit by the latest flurry of US sanctions, as was the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and several other entities.

While Cuba has been under a US trade embargo since 1962, President Donald Trump has drastically ramped up pressure in recent months, cutting off its fuel supplies and threatening to take over the island.

Washington claims that Cuba's communist regime threatens the security of Americans.

Trump has repeatedly stated it could be next to fall, after the January overthrow of Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro and the US campaign against Iran.

"We'll take care of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and as soon as that's done, on our way back, we'll just make a little brief stop over," Trump said Thursday, alluding to Cuba.

He denied that the new sanctions, which follow a US murder indictment against Raul Castro and sanctions on a military conglomerate that controls much of Cuba's economy, were aimed at accelerating the island's collapse.

Washington had already taken aim at Diaz-Canel last year, banning him and his family from entering the United States.