US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges for Israel probe

The judges newly slapped with sanctions were Gocha Lordkipanidze, formerly Georgia's justice minister, and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia.



The sanctions ban the judges from entering the United States and block property or financial transactions with them in the world's largest economy.



Lordkipanidze was formerly an adjunct professor at Columbia University in New York.



Monday's 44-page ruling upheld the decision to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.



Netanyahu and Gallant both face accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the relentless Israeli offensive in the Palestinian territory launched after the Oct 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.



The latest action puts the United States in league with Russia, which last week sentenced ICC judges and prosecutor Khan in absentia.



The ICC had also issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladmir Putin related to the invasion of Ukraine.



The United States, Israel and Russia are among the countries that reject the ICC, which is backed by nearly all Western democracies.



The ICC was set up in 2002 as a court of last resort when countries do not have adequate legal systems to ensure accountability.



During Trump's first term, the United States also took action against the top ICC prosecutor in a successful attempt to block an investigation into alleged abuses during the US-led war in Afghanistan.



Former president Joe Biden's administration lifted the sanctions and sought limited cooperation with the court, especially over Ukraine.