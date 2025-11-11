Trump says US getting close to reaching a trade deal with India

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Nov 10) that the US was getting close to reaching a deal with India that would expand economic and security ties between the two countries, boost US energy exports and promote investments in key US sectors.

"We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office at the swearing-in of his envoy to India, Sergio Gor.

"We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past."

Trump repeated his optimism that a deal was near, adding: "We're getting close."

Relations between the world's two largest democracies have plummeted in recent months over tariffs, negotiations for a trade deal and policy changes like an annual US$100,000 fee for H-1B skilled worker visas.

Trump has raised pressure on India, which for decades had been courted by US policymakers of both parties as a counterweight to China.

The US president imposed among the heftiest tariffs in the world on India, punishing it for purchasing Russian oil, which Washington says helps finance Moscow's war in Ukraine.