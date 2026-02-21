US in talks with India on Venezuelan oil purchase: envoy

Announcing the interim trade deal, the US president said he had scrapped an additional levy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to stop buying oil from Moscow.



"We have seen India diversify its oil, there is a commitment," Gor said.



"This is not about India - the United States doesn't want anyone buying Russian oil."



The envoy said that the trade deal - which would reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent - could be finalised "very soon".



"In fact, even this week, we have both teams that are talking to each other and actively getting to a place where both will be able to sign," he added.



"The reality is there's tens of thousands of points ... we're not dealing with a small country, this is one of the biggest economies, and so we're thrilled that the interim deal is done".



Oil-rich Venezuela had been one of India's main crude suppliers before Trump increased US sanctions on Caracas.



Since Maduro's Jan 3 ouster, Trump has pressured the Venezuelan administration to open its oil fields to private companies.