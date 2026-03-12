US consumer inflation unchanged but price shocks from Iran war loom

The US-Israel war on Iran has roiled global oil markets, with traffic through the key Strait of Hormuz almost at a standstill and strikes hitting oil facilities across the region.



That pressure is showing at US pumps, with the national average price for a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday up by 22 percent compared to last month, according to motor club AAA.



Still, some analysts looked at February's CPI figure as encouraging in the long term, saying it firmed the view that headline inflation was trending downwards, outside of geopolitical shocks.



"This pre-war inflation reading isn't entirely stale, as it shows that key pillars of disinflation are in place," said Bernard Yaros, lead US economist at Oxford Economics.



Others warned that the unchanged figure was masking continuing upward pressures on prices.



"These are far from normal times, and the data must be interpreted through the lens of distortions from the government shutdown, unprecedented trade policy volatility, and record swings in energy prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon.



Daco said those factors meant that inflation was likely closer to 2.8 percent currently, with further increases possible in the coming months.