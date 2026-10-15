US inflation heats up in September; Fed rate hike this month back on table

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices accelerated in September as the cost of gasoline surged, dealing another blow to US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party ahead of the Nov 3 midterm elections and putting an interest rate increase later this month back on the radar.

The Consumer Price Index report from the Labor Department on Wednesday (Oct 14) showed a broadening of price pressures beyond energy, raising concerns among economists that underlying inflation could be getting sticky. Financial markets now see the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this month as a closer call than before the data was released.

The report added to surveys this month that showed a further deterioration in consumer sentiment and a plunge in Trump's approval rating, driven by angst over the rising cost of living. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed about 78 per cent of Americans blamed Trump's policies, including tariffs on imports and the Middle East conflict, for rising prices, which are outpacing wages.

"The last mile back to target could remain bumpy and keep interest rates elevated," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. "The report complicates the Fed's decision this month, as the road back to price stability is looking increasingly difficult to navigate."

The CPI rose 0.6 per cent last month after climbing 0.4 per cent in August, the Labour Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics said. The increase in the CPI was in line with economists' expectations.

A 9.1 per cent surge in gasoline prices accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI over the month. The US-Israeli war with Iran is driving up energy prices. Diesel prices have vaulted to record highs and there are fears that those costs will soon feed through to higher prices at the supermarket.

Food prices were unchanged after gaining 0.1 per cent in both July and August. Grocery store prices dipped 0.1 per cent over the month, but rose 1.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis. Beef prices dropped 1.0 per cent in September and the cost of dairy and related products eased 0.9 per cent. But prices for nonalcoholic beverages surged 0.9 per cent, while fruits and vegetables cost 0.5 per cent more.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI advanced 3.7 per cent after rising 3.4 per cent in August.