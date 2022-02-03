US intelligence says directed energy could explain Havana syndrome

WASHINGTON: Intense directed energy from an external source could have caused some cases of the debilitating so-called "Havana syndrome" among US diplomats, US intelligence said on Wednesday (Feb 3), supporting the possibility of deliberate attacks.

A panel of technological and medical experts convened by the US intelligence community found that pulsed electromagnetic energy and ultrasound, delivered from close distances, could cause the unique mix of symptoms in a certain number of what are officially called anomalous health incidents (AHIs).

They said the technology exists to cause the uncommon mix of ear pains, vertigo, nausea and other symptoms first reported by US officials working in Havana, Cuba in 2016.

Out of hundreds of cases reported, "a subset of AHIs cannot be easily explained by known environmental or medical conditions and could be due to external stimuli," said an unclassified summary of the experts' report, released by the US director of national intelligence.

The experts said it is possible to create concealable devices that, using moderate amounts of energy, would direct electromagnetic energy or ultrasound waves to cause damage in a targeted person.

Focused only on the possible causes of AHI, the experts did not say whether such devices exist. Nor did they conclude whether such attacks did take place, or suggest who could have been behind them.

But their report pushed back at some claims rejecting the technological possibility of AHI attacks.