20 years after US invasion, war-scarred Iraq faces uncertain future

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Monday (Mar 20) marks 20 years since the start of the United States-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, but no official celebrations are planned.

The country remains traumatised from the years of war, occupation and bloody sectarian turmoil that followed the operation launched on Mar 20, 2003.

A semblance of normalcy has returned, but Iraq still battles a range of entrenched challenges, from political instability to poverty and rampant corruption.

Iran, the major Shia power and arch-foe of the United States, now wields much influence in Iraq, whose Shia majority was freed from the oppression of Sunni strongman Saddam.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who is backed by a pro-Iranian coalition, has not spoken of the US invasion but only of the "fall of the dictatorial regime" of Saddam, who was later caught, tried and executed.

At a Baghdad conference on the eve of the anniversary, Sudani said: "We remember the pain and suffering of our people in those years that were dominated by senseless wars and systematic sabotage."

The US march to war started under then president George W Bush and gained pace in the aftermath of the Sep 11, 2001, attacks on the United States by Osama bin Laden's militant group Al-Qaeda.

Bush, backed by then British prime minister Tony Blair, argued that Saddam presented a major threat and was developing weapons of mass destruction, although none were ever found.