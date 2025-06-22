Global leaders react to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

SINGAPORE: Global reactions to the US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday (Jun 22) ranged from firm support by Israel to urgent calls for de-escalation by the United Nations and several other nations.

US President Donald Trump declared that the strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear sites and warned that Tehran must now "make peace or we will go after" other targets in Iran.

The international community was sharply divided over the use of military force. Here's how some world leaders responded:

ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history ... History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons."

Netanyahu also said that Iran's nuclear programme threatened the country's "very existence and endangered world peace".

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.

"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world," Guterres said.

He called on member states to de-escalate and to uphold its obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.

"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."

VENEZUELA FOREIGN MINISTER YVAN GIL

"Venezuela Condemns US Military Aggression Against Iran and Demands an Immediate Cessation of Hostilities.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes."

MEXICO FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict.

In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country's pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority."

CUBA PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL

"We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

"The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences."

NEW ZEALAND FOREIGN MINISTER WINSTON PETERS

"We acknowledge developments in the last 24 hours, including President Trump's announcement of US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

"Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical further escalation is avoided."

Peters said that New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy and the country urges all parties to return to talks.

"Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action."

AUSTRALIA GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

"We have been clear that Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme has been a threat to international peace and security.

"We note the US President's statement that now is the time for peace," the country's spokesperson said.

It added that the security situation in the region is highly volatile and it continues to call for "de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy".