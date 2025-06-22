Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

World live

US lauds 'spectacular' strikes on Iran nuclear sites, Tehran warns of 'everlasting consequences'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live World

US lauds 'spectacular' strikes on Iran nuclear sites, Tehran warns of 'everlasting consequences'

President Donald Trump said US air strikes "totally obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites.

US lauds 'spectacular' strikes on Iran nuclear sites, Tehran warns of 'everlasting consequences'

Clockwise from top left: Israeli security forces and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian strike that hit a residential neighbourhood in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv on Jun 22, 2025; US President Donald Trump holds a meeting in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Jun 21, 2025; a satellite image shows cargo trucks positioned near an underground entrance to Iran's Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant in Iran on Jun 20, 2025; and Protesters hold placards showing a caricature of Trump as they condemn the US attacks on Iran, in Seoul on Jun 22, 2025. (Photos: AFP, Reuters/The White House/Handout, AFP/Maxar Technologies)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

22 Jun 2025 08:48AM (Updated: 22 Jun 2025 04:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Jun 22) condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as "outrageous" and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on X.

President Donald Trump announced the US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, saying in a nationally televised speech that the sites were "totally obliterated" in strikes that were "a spectacular military success".

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

Iran Israel
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement