US lauds 'spectacular' strikes on Iran nuclear sites, Tehran warns of 'everlasting consequences'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Jun 22) condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as "outrageous" and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on X.

President Donald Trump announced the US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, saying in a nationally televised speech that the sites were "totally obliterated" in strikes that were "a spectacular military success".

Follow live updates: